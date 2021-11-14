AQR Capital Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA)

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its position in Arcosa, Inc. (NYSE:ACA) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 31,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 644 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Arcosa worth $1,862,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 19.5% during the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,663,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $156,431,000 after buying an additional 434,653 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 88.8% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 834,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,989,000 after buying an additional 392,284 shares during the period. Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the second quarter worth $21,570,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Arcosa by 77.7% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 601,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,341,000 after buying an additional 263,060 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in Arcosa during the first quarter worth $4,006,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Arcosa alerts:

ACA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded Arcosa from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Arcosa from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. Berenberg Bank assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet raised Arcosa from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Loop Capital assumed coverage on Arcosa in a research report on Tuesday, November 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $63.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.00.

NYSE ACA opened at $55.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.08 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $51.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.19. Arcosa, Inc. has a 1 year low of $48.18 and a 1 year high of $68.46. The company has a market cap of $2.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.21 and a beta of 0.38.

Arcosa (NYSE:ACA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.58 by ($0.01). Arcosa had a net margin of 3.59% and a return on equity of 4.75%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Arcosa, Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 29th. Investors of record on Friday, October 15th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, October 14th. Arcosa’s payout ratio is 13.79%.

About Arcosa

Arcosa, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: Construction Products, Energy Equipment, and Transportation Products. The Construction Products segment produces and sells construction aggregates, and manufactures and sells trench shields and shoring products and services for infrastructure-related projects.

Recommended Story: How is the LIBOR rate calculated?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcosa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcosa and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.