AQR Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO)

AQR Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in AngioDynamics, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANGO) by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,624 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,038 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in AngioDynamics were worth $1,889,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its holdings in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 82,340 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 3.1% in the second quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 26,391 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $715,000 after buying an additional 783 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 0.5% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 279,118 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $6,531,000 after buying an additional 1,253 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of AngioDynamics in the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. raised its position in shares of AngioDynamics by 5.7% in the second quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 30,473 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. 96.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Chad Thomas Campbell sold 10,748 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.15, for a total value of $291,808.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Scott Centea sold 12,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total transaction of $335,040.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,242 shares of company stock valued at $724,575 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ANGO shares. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of AngioDynamics in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of AngioDynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $28.00 to $37.00 in a research report on Friday, October 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AngioDynamics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $30.33.

Shares of ANGO stock opened at $29.74 on Friday. AngioDynamics, Inc. has a one year low of $11.71 and a one year high of $32.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.57 and a current ratio of 2.52. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $26.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.42 and a beta of 0.86.

AngioDynamics (NASDAQ:ANGO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 30th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.02) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.05) by $0.03. AngioDynamics had a negative net margin of 11.50% and a positive return on equity of 0.08%. The firm had revenue of $77.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $71.31 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 earnings per share. AngioDynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that AngioDynamics, Inc. will post 0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AngioDynamics Company Profile

AngioDynamics, Inc is a medical device company, which engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of medical devices for vascular access, surgery, peripheral vascular disease, and oncology. It offers ablation systems, fluid management systems, vascular access, angiographic, drainage. thrombolytic, and venous products.

