W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Buy

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage presently has a $509.00 price objective on the industrial products company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 3.91% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “Grainger’s third-quarter 2021 earnings and sales increased year over year as well as beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate on both counts. It expects earnings per share in 2021 between $19.00 and $20.50, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.5% and 26.5%. The projection is backed by the ongoing momentum in both the High Touch Solutions and the Endless Assortment segments. The company will continue to gain from its efforts to strengthen customer relationships in the United States. It is outpacing the U.S. maintenance, repair and operating (MRO) market aided by its growth initiatives. Grainger is witnessing strong growth in non-pandemic product volume. Additionally, rising freight costs, supply chain related challenges as well as higher input and SG&A costs due to incremental technology investments will hurt Grainger’s margins.”

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on GWW. Loop Capital initiated coverage on W.W. Grainger in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $525.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $378.00 to $391.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Raymond James cut W.W. Grainger from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Oppenheimer increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $535.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price target on W.W. Grainger from $500.00 to $525.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $476.92.

Shares of W.W. Grainger stock opened at $489.83 on Friday. W.W. Grainger has a 12-month low of $356.23 and a 12-month high of $491.27. The stock has a market cap of $25.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. The business’s 50 day moving average is $429.32 and its 200-day moving average is $442.18.

W.W. Grainger (NYSE:GWW) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 29th. The industrial products company reported $5.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.31 by $0.34. W.W. Grainger had a return on equity of 45.31% and a net margin of 7.35%. The company had revenue of $3.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.52 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that W.W. Grainger will post 19.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Paige K. Robbins sold 565 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $254,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clean Yield Group acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in W.W. Grainger by 68.8% in the first quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 33 shares in the last quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Bbva USA acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $57,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new stake in W.W. Grainger in the second quarter valued at about $65,000. 69.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

W.W. Grainger Company Profile

W.W. Grainger, Inc operates as a supplier of maintenance, repair and operating products (MRO), with operations also in Europe, Asia and Latin America. It operates through two segments: United States and Canada. The United States segment offers a selection of MRO products and services through its eCommerce platforms, catalogs, branches and sales and service representatives.

