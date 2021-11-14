National Bank Financial Increases TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) Price Target to $14.00

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) had its price target boosted by National Bank Financial from $13.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. National Bank Financial currently has a sector perform rating on the utilities provider’s stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. TD Securities raised their price objective on shares of TransAlta from C$16.50 to C$17.50 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Scotiabank lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$16.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$18.00 to C$17.50 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of TransAlta from C$16.00 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TransAlta currently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $15.78.

NYSE:TAC opened at $10.79 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $10.50 and its 200-day moving average is $10.03. The firm has a market cap of $2.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.59 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. TransAlta has a 12 month low of $6.33 and a 12 month high of $11.80.

TransAlta (NYSE:TAC) (TSE:TA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 9th. The utilities provider reported ($1.35) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($1.51). The company had revenue of $675.10 million during the quarter. TransAlta had a positive return on equity of 5.17% and a negative net margin of 23.44%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.37) EPS. Research analysts predict that TransAlta will post 0.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.48%. This is a boost from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 30th. TransAlta’s payout ratio is currently -7.25%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the first quarter valued at about $96,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at about $104,000. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in shares of TransAlta by 48.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,163 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $150,000 after buying an additional 4,599 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the second quarter valued at about $177,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of TransAlta in the third quarter valued at about $211,000. 59.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

