Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Gritstone Oncology is developing tumor-specific cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company has built its tumor-specific immunotherapy approach on two key pillars – first, a proprietary machine learning-based platform, Gritstone EDGE(TM), which provides a powerful ability to predict from a routine tumor biopsy the tumor-specific neoantigens, or TSNA, that are presented on a patient?s tumor cells; and second, the ability to develop and manufacture potent immunotherapies utilizing patients? TSNA to drive the patient?s immune system to attack and destroy tumors. “

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $24.00 price objective on shares of Gritstone bio in a report on Monday, September 20th.

NASDAQ:GRTS opened at $11.28 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $10.71 and a 200-day moving average of $9.39. The company has a market capitalization of $766.93 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.81 and a beta of 0.05. Gritstone bio has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $35.20.

Gritstone bio (NASDAQ:GRTS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.36) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.52) by $0.16. Gritstone bio had a negative net margin of 155.88% and a negative return on equity of 38.51%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Gritstone bio will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 11.2% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,174,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,282,000 after purchasing an additional 319,450 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Gritstone bio by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,919,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,827,000 after purchasing an additional 15,551 shares during the last quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP increased its position in Gritstone bio by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. Palo Alto Investors LP now owns 2,356,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,513,000 after acquiring an additional 57,900 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Gritstone bio by 20.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,423,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,995,000 after acquiring an additional 239,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its position in Gritstone bio by 352.3% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,399,508 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,198,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090,080 shares in the last quarter. 87.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Gritstone bio

Gritstone bio, Inc clinical-stage biotechnology company, which engages in developing the next generation of cancer immunotherapies to fight multiple cancer types. The company was founded by Andrew Allen, Timothy Chan, Mark Cobbold, Graham Lord, Naiyer Rizvi and Jean-Charles Soria in August 2015 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

