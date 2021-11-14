DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DT Midstream Inc. is an owner, operator and developer of natural gas interstate and intrastate pipelines; storage and gathering systems and compression, treatment and surface facilities. DT Midstream Inc. is based in DETROIT. “

Get DT Midstream alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Mizuho raised their target price on DT Midstream from $51.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an overweight rating and a $56.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. They issued a buy rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on DT Midstream in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They issued an overweight rating and a $52.00 target price for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded DT Midstream from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, DT Midstream has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $54.13.

Shares of DTM opened at $49.30 on Thursday. DT Midstream has a 12 month low of $38.21 and a 12 month high of $50.52. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.17. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76.

DT Midstream (NYSE:DTM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.02). Analysts forecast that DT Midstream will post 3.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new stake in DT Midstream during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. 14.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About DT Midstream

DT Midstream, Inc offers integrated natural gas services. The company operates through two segments, Pipeline and Other, and Gathering. It owns, operates, and develops an integrated portfolio of natural gas interstate pipelines, intrastate pipelines, storage systems, gathering lateral pipelines, gathering systems, treatment plants, and compression and surface facilities.

Featured Article: Producer Price Index (PPI)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on DT Midstream (DTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for DT Midstream Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DT Midstream and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.