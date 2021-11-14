Whitebox Advisors Llc Sells 71,375 Shares of Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) Stock

Hycroft Mining Holding Co. (NASDAQ:HYMC) major shareholder Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 71,375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.07, for a total value of $76,371.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Whitebox Advisors Llc also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 38,299 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.04, for a total value of $39,830.96.

On Thursday, September 2nd, Whitebox Advisors Llc sold 3,200,000 shares of Hycroft Mining stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.85, for a total value of $5,920,000.00.

Shares of NASDAQ HYMC opened at $1.05 on Friday. Hycroft Mining Holding Co. has a 1-year low of $1.01 and a 1-year high of $8.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 362.39. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $1.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $2.49.

HYMC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Hycroft Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Hycroft Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Aristeia Capital LLC increased its position in Hycroft Mining by 0.5% in the second quarter. Aristeia Capital LLC now owns 5,520,359 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,892,000 after buying an additional 28,648 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 1.8% during the third quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 1,266,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,886,000 after purchasing an additional 21,848 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 394.6% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 644,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,256,000 after purchasing an additional 514,178 shares during the period. Scoggin Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 150.0% during the third quarter. Scoggin Management LP now owns 500,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $745,000 after purchasing an additional 300,000 shares during the period. Finally, Bienville Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Hycroft Mining by 14.2% during the second quarter. Bienville Capital Management LLC now owns 487,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,490,000 after purchasing an additional 60,653 shares during the period. 87.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hycroft Mining Company Profile

Hycroft Mining Holding Corp. engages in the exploration, mining, and development of gold and silver properties. The company was founded on August 28, 2017 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

