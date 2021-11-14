Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) CEO Patrick Goepel Acquires 10,000 Shares

Asure Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:ASUR) CEO Patrick Goepel bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.75 per share, with a total value of $87,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of Asure Software stock opened at $8.68 on Friday. Asure Software, Inc. has a one year low of $6.96 and a one year high of $9.94. The company has a market cap of $166.40 million, a PE ratio of 217.00 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.09. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $8.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.73.

Asure Software (NASDAQ:ASUR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 8th. The technology company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.01. Asure Software had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a net margin of 2.31%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Asure Software, Inc. will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC lifted their target price on Asure Software from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Cowen reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on shares of Asure Software in a research report on Wednesday.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ASUR. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Asure Software by 42.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 7,551 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,265 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Asure Software by 13.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,917 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 19,276 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 51.9% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 98,763 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $755,000 after purchasing an additional 33,747 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC lifted its stake in Asure Software by 208.7% during the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 13,528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 9,146 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Asure Software by 13.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 325,815 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,496,000 after purchasing an additional 38,684 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.36% of the company’s stock.

Asure Software Company Profile

Asure Software, Inc delivers human capital management solutions through the lens of entrepreneurs and executives with an owner’s mentality. It helps small and mid-sized businesses to develop their human capital and allocate their time, money and technology toward growth. Its solutions include Asure Payroll & Tax, Asure HR, and Asure Time & Attendance.

