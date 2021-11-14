Insider Selling: Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Sells 3,000 Shares of Stock

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SNCY) CMO Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $94,290.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

Brian Edward Davis also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.16, for a total transaction of $93,480.00.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.01, for a total transaction of $93,030.00.

On Tuesday, October 19th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.58, for a total transaction of $94,740.00.

On Tuesday, October 5th, Brian Edward Davis sold 5,063 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.28, for a total transaction of $183,685.64.

On Wednesday, September 29th, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.23, for a total transaction of $99,690.00.

On Monday, September 27th, Brian Edward Davis sold 806 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.55, for a total value of $29,459.30.

On Friday, September 24th, Brian Edward Davis sold 131 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.00, for a total value of $4,716.00.

On Wednesday, September 22nd, Brian Edward Davis sold 3,000 shares of Sun Country Airlines stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.06, for a total value of $102,180.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:SNCY opened at $30.83 on Friday. Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.09 and a 52-week high of $44.13. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $32.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.41.

Sun Country Airlines (NASDAQ:SNCY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, October 31st. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $173.66 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.15 million. Sun Country Airlines had a return on equity of 1.35% and a net margin of 12.54%. The business’s revenue was up 122.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SNCY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $50,000. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Royal Bank of Canada purchased a new stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines in the 1st quarter worth approximately $57,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in shares of Sun Country Airlines by 303.7% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

SNCY has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Sun Country Airlines from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Sun Country Airlines from $42.00 to $36.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Sun Country Airlines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sun Country Airlines currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.00.

About Sun Country Airlines

Sun Country Airlines Holdings, Inc, an air carrier company, provides scheduled passenger service, air cargo service, charter air transportation, and related services in the United States, Latin America, and internationally. As of May 17, 2021, it operated a fleet of 43 aircraft, including 31 passenger and 12 cargo aircraft.

