Insider Selling: TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) EVP Sells 7,030 Shares of Stock

TimkenSteel Co. (NYSE:TMST) EVP Kristine C. Syrvalin sold 7,030 shares of TimkenSteel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.51, for a total value of $109,035.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink.

TimkenSteel stock opened at $15.42 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $712.56 million, a PE ratio of 8.38 and a beta of 2.06. TimkenSteel Co. has a one year low of $4.26 and a one year high of $17.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.94.

TimkenSteel (NYSE:TMST) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.38. TimkenSteel had a return on equity of 23.68% and a net margin of 8.75%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.38) earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that TimkenSteel Co. will post 3.03 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. US Bancorp DE bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at $71,000. Apollon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 2nd quarter valued at $142,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Boston Partners bought a new position in TimkenSteel in the 3rd quarter valued at $135,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.10% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on TimkenSteel from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TimkenSteel from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday. Finally, TheStreet upgraded TimkenSteel from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

TimkenSteel Corp. engages in the manufacture of alloy, carbon and micro-alloy steel products. The firm’s products includes special bar quality steel, seamless mechanical tubing, gears, grades of steel, jumbo bloom vertical caster, TimkenSteel ultrapremium technology, and TimkenSteel endurance steels.

