Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Shares Acquired by Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY

Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) by 105,737.5% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 8,467 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,459 shares during the quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY’s holdings in Cardlytics were worth $1,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $336,000. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of Cardlytics by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,284,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,327,000 after purchasing an additional 72,847 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Cardlytics by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 2,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans bought a new position in Cardlytics in the 1st quarter worth $1,357,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in Cardlytics by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 178,465 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,578,000 after purchasing an additional 24,614 shares during the last quarter. 94.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director John V. Balen acquired 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 19th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $78.61 per share, with a total value of $78,610.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Scott D. Grimes sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.29, for a total transaction of $156,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 234,674 shares in the company, valued at $18,372,627.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 63,675 shares of company stock valued at $5,707,504 in the last 90 days. 6.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CDLX. Craig Hallum decreased their target price on shares of Cardlytics from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. TheStreet downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Cardlytics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their price target on shares of Cardlytics from $135.00 to $120.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cardlytics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.14.

Shares of CDLX opened at $90.89 on Friday. Cardlytics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.31 and a 12 month high of $161.47. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $87.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $100.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.49 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.

Cardlytics, Inc engages in the development of marketing solutions through its purchase intelligence platform. It operates through the Cardlytics Direct and Other Platform Solutions segments. The Cardlytics Direct segment represents its proprietary native bank advertising channel. The Other Platform Solutions segment includes solutions that enable marketers and marketing service providers to leverage the power of purchase intelligence outside the banking channel.

