Credit Suisse AG Sells 17,101 Shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY)

Credit Suisse AG reduced its stake in shares of Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY) by 21.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,987 shares of the company’s stock after selling 17,101 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.11% of Skyline Champion worth $3,328,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Atlantic Trust LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Skyline Champion by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $96,000. Finally, BCJ Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Skyline Champion during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $227,000. 97.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Skyline Champion alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on SKY. Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Skyline Champion from $83.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $47.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Skyline Champion from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $60.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Skyline Champion from $62.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $80.20.

In related news, EVP Joseph A. Kimmell sold 8,031 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.59, for a total transaction of $615,094.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, EVP Jonathan Wade Lyall sold 21,200 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.90, for a total transaction of $1,545,480.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 6.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Skyline Champion stock opened at $75.99 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.51 and its 200-day moving average price is $56.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 2.02. The stock has a market cap of $4.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.11 and a beta of 2.13. Skyline Champion Co. has a fifty-two week low of $28.02 and a fifty-two week high of $77.40.

Skyline Champion (NYSE:SKY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. Skyline Champion had a net margin of 8.02% and a return on equity of 25.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyline Champion Co. will post 3.32 earnings per share for the current year.

Skyline Champion Profile

Skyline Champion Corp. engages in the manufacture and retail of mobile homes and other manufactured housing. It builds homes under the following brands: Skyline Homes, Champion Home Builders, Athens Park Model RVs, Dutch Housing, Excel Homes, Homes of Merit, New Era, Redman Homes, Shore Park, Silvercrest, Titan Homes in the U.S.

Read More: What Does An Overweight Rating Mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SKY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Skyline Champion Co. (NYSE:SKY).

Receive News & Ratings for Skyline Champion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Skyline Champion and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.