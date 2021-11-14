Bank of America Corp DE Sells 4,323 Shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF)

Bank of America Corp DE reduced its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:NYF) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 558,648 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,323 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.06% of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF worth $32,653,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Corbenic Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 68.0% in the 2nd quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 253 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 42.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 1,116 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $81,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 76.0% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 3,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 1,470 shares during the period. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares New York Muni Bond ETF by 69.3% in the 2nd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 3,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after buying an additional 1,533 shares during the period.

Shares of NYF opened at $57.93 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $57.91 and a 200-day moving average of $58.24. iShares New York Muni Bond ETF has a one year low of $57.34 and a one year high of $58.80.

iShares New York AMT-Free Muni Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P New York AMT-Free Municipal Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the S&P AMT-Free Municipal Series 2016 IndexTM (the Index).

