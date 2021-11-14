Bank of America Corp DE Buys 2,007 Shares of National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI)

Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in National Instruments Co. (NASDAQ:NATI) by 0.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 792,173 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,007 shares during the quarter. Bank of America Corp DE owned 0.60% of National Instruments worth $33,493,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its stake in shares of National Instruments by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 51,297 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,169,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in National Instruments by 8.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 5,079 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $215,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in National Instruments by 19.2% in the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 2,383 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its stake in National Instruments by 3.2% in the second quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,975 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 435 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in National Instruments by 0.6% in the second quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 88,908 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,759,000 after purchasing an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. 88.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of National Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Sunday, September 26th.

NASDAQ NATI opened at $44.79 on Friday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $41.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a current ratio of 2.37. National Instruments Co. has a one year low of $33.74 and a one year high of $47.40. The company has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 111.98 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The technology company reported $0.42 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.24. The company had revenue of $367.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $373.94 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 3.79% and a return on equity of 13.77%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.14 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that National Instruments Co. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th will be issued a $0.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 5th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. This is an increase from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 270.01%.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

