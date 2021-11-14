Bank of America Corp DE Acquires 306,388 Shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP)

Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of Popular, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPOP) by 203.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 456,680 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 306,388 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE’s holdings in Popular were worth $34,273,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in Popular by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 134,651 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,106,000 after acquiring an additional 32,608 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in Popular by 61.5% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 28,329 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,126,000 after acquiring an additional 10,791 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Popular by 33.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 53,676 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,028,000 after acquiring an additional 13,389 shares during the last quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P grew its position in Popular by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 624,784 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,934,000 after acquiring an additional 32,653 shares during the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Wealth LLC bought a new position in Popular in the 2nd quarter valued at $6,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.43% of the company’s stock.

In related news, EVP Juan Guerrero sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.20, for a total transaction of $832,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Carlos Unanue sold 6,681 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.33, for a total value of $516,641.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,638 shares of company stock worth $5,534,452 over the last 90 days. 1.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have commented on BPOP. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Popular in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $115.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Popular from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $88.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 4th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Popular from $83.00 to $91.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 21st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.83.

NASDAQ:BPOP opened at $84.51 on Friday. Popular, Inc. has a 12-month low of $48.42 and a 12-month high of $85.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.75 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 1.12. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.29.

Popular (NASDAQ:BPOP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The bank reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.85. Popular had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 33.16%. The business had revenue of $658.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.74 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Popular, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.13%. Popular’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.41%.

Popular Profile

Popular, Inc operates as a holding company. The firm engages in the provision of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Banco Popular de Puerto Rico and Popular U.S. The Banco Popular de Puerto Rico segment includes retail, mortgage and commercial banking services.

