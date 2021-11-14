9,200 Shares in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) Bought by Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC

Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Great Western Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:GWB) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 9,200 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $302,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of Great Western Bancorp by 1,240.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,340 shares of the bank’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 1,240 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth $41,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter worth $63,000. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the first quarter worth $202,000. Finally, Rice Hall James & Associates LLC acquired a new position in Great Western Bancorp in the second quarter worth $212,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.92% of the company’s stock.

Get Great Western Bancorp alerts:

Shares of GWB opened at $35.96 on Friday. Great Western Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.05 and a 1 year high of $36.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.83. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $32.45 and a 200-day moving average of $32.41. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.80 and a beta of 1.21.

Great Western Bancorp (NYSE:GWB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.18. Great Western Bancorp had a return on equity of 17.97% and a net margin of 41.34%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Great Western Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.76 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 12th will be issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Great Western Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 5.45%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on GWB shares. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $33.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $38.00 to $36.00 in a report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Great Western Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, September 30th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.75.

Great Western Bancorp Profile

Great Western Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company. The firm engages in the provision of relationship-based business and agri-business banking services. It also offers deposit and loan products to its retail customers through several channels, including its branch network, online banking system, mobile banking applications and customer care centers.

Further Reading: What is the S&P/ASX 200 Index?

Receive News & Ratings for Great Western Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Great Western Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.