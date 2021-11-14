Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) PT Raised to $24.00 at Credit Suisse Group

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from $21.00 to $24.00 in a note issued to investors on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.01% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on RADI. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Raymond James raised shares of Radius Global Infrastructure from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Friday.

NASDAQ RADI opened at $18.46 on Friday. Radius Global Infrastructure has a 12 month low of $7.91 and a 12 month high of $18.50. The company has a 50-day moving average of $17.21 and a 200-day moving average of $15.84. The company has a quick ratio of 4.25, a current ratio of 5.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85.

Radius Global Infrastructure (NASDAQ:RADI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.03. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.66) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Radius Global Infrastructure will post -0.44 EPS for the current year.

In related news, COO Richard I. Goldstein sold 15,000 shares of Radius Global Infrastructure stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.12, for a total transaction of $256,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 13.74% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 138.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,369,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,538,696 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Spring Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure in the 2nd quarter worth about $25,986,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 1,250.9% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,172,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,999,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,539 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 871.8% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 858,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,447,000 after purchasing an additional 770,057 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC increased its position in shares of Radius Global Infrastructure by 2,117.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 561,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,251,000 after purchasing an additional 535,964 shares during the last quarter. 84.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Radius Global Infrastructure

Radius Global Infrastructure, Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition and rental of wireless telecom real properties. The company leases ground or rooftops, wireless towers or antennae, and other structures underlying wireless communications cell sites. As of March 31, 2021, it had interests in 7,435 leases situated on 5,627 communications sites located in the United States and 18 other countries.

