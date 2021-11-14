Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Price Target Raised to $145.00

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) had its price objective upped by Wells Fargo & Company from $120.00 to $145.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

PNFP has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, October 29th. Truist lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $113.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Finally, Truist Securities lifted their price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Pinnacle Financial Partners presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $108.33.

NASDAQ PNFP opened at $101.20 on Thursday. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a fifty-two week low of $50.69 and a fifty-two week high of $103.90. The company has a market cap of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.64 and a beta of 1.32. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $96.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $92.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a current ratio of 0.90.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by $0.20. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 10.62%. The business had revenue of $341.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $328.81 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 6.61 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.71%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 4th. Pinnacle Financial Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.13%.

In related news, CEO M Terry Turner sold 79,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.27, for a total transaction of $7,479,381.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,457 shares in the company, valued at $16,257,521.39. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Robert A. Mccabe, Jr. sold 36,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.92, for a total transaction of $3,683,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 161,329 shares of company stock worth $15,719,859 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PNFP. First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Pinnacle Financial Partners by 1,566.7% in the third quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 940 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $44,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 37.6% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Red Door Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the second quarter valued at about $56,000. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in the third quarter valued at about $56,000. Institutional investors own 80.45% of the company’s stock.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial solutions. It offers banking, investment, trust, mortgage, and insurance products and services designed for businesses and individuals. The company was founded by Dale W. Polley, M. Terry Turner, Sue G.

