Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) Price Target Lowered to $23.00 at Wedbush

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) had its price objective trimmed by Wedbush from $32.00 to $23.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the clothing resale marketplace’s stock. Wedbush also issued estimates for Poshmark’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.62) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.16) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.17) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.15) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.61) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.45) EPS.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on POSH. Berenberg Bank initiated coverage on Poshmark in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. They set a buy rating and a $42.00 target price for the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Poshmark in a research note on Tuesday, October 26th. William Blair lowered shares of Poshmark from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of Poshmark from $49.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, MKM Partners downgraded shares of Poshmark from a buy rating to a neutral rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $50.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Poshmark has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.10.

Shares of NASDAQ POSH opened at $20.97 on Wednesday. Poshmark has a 12 month low of $16.08 and a 12 month high of $104.98. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.86. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $34.01.

Poshmark (NASDAQ:POSH) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The clothing resale marketplace reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. Poshmark had a negative return on equity of 12.30% and a negative net margin of 28.49%. Research analysts anticipate that Poshmark will post -0.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Poshmark news, CFO Kapil Agrawal sold 2,342 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total value of $55,247.78. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Manish Chandra sold 3,053 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.59, for a total transaction of $72,020.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 534,801 shares of company stock valued at $15,120,949 over the last three months.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of POSH. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $135,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $233,000. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Poshmark during the 1st quarter worth $2,307,000. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $521,000. Finally, TD Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Poshmark during the 1st quarter valued at $304,000. 15.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Poshmark Company Profile

Poshmark, Inc operates as a social marketplace for new and secondhand style products in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers apparel, footwear, home, beauty, and pet products, as well as accessories. As of December 31, 2020, it had 6.5 million active buyers. The company was formerly known as GoshPosh, Inc and changed its name to Poshmark, Inc in 2011.

