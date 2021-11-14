Royal Bank of Canada Increases CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) Price Target to $48.00

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $40.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

CARG has been the topic of several other reports. Raymond James raised their target price on CarGurus from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. TheStreet upgraded CarGurus from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $38.00 price target on shares of CarGurus in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut CarGurus from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, October 25th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CarGurus presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $41.80.

CARG opened at $38.53 on Wednesday. CarGurus has a 52 week low of $21.52 and a 52 week high of $39.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.22 and a beta of 1.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.44.

CarGurus (NASDAQ:CARG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.19. CarGurus had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 13.72%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that CarGurus will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Chairman Langley Steinert sold 41,982 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.91, for a total value of $1,465,591.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Andrea Lee Eldridge sold 923 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.18, for a total value of $28,779.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 662,760 shares of company stock valued at $22,102,207. Corporate insiders own 21.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at $481,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at $715,000. Schroder Investment Management Group acquired a new stake in CarGurus during the third quarter valued at $179,000. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in CarGurus by 1.4% during the third quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 21,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its position in CarGurus by 31.3% during the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 9,197,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $288,881,000 after purchasing an additional 2,191,237 shares during the last quarter. 78.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CarGurus

Cargurus, Inc engages in the provision of online auto shopping. The firm offers proprietary technology, search algorithms and data analytics to analyze new and used car listings. It operates through the following segments: United States and International. The United States segment derives revenues from marketplace subscriptions, advertising services and other revenues from customers within the United States.

