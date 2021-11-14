PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery and development of orally administered, small-molecule drugs for genetic disorders, oncology and infectious disease. PTC Therapeutics, Inc. is based in South Plainfield, United States. “

Get PTC Therapeutics alerts:

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on PTCT. UBS Group decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $55.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on PTC Therapeutics from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James cut their target price on shares of PTC Therapeutics from $70.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of PTC Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $38.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, October 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.00.

Shares of PTC Therapeutics stock opened at $39.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $40.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.27, a current ratio of 2.17 and a quick ratio of 2.14. The company has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of -6.10 and a beta of 1.03. PTC Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $34.85 and a 1-year high of $70.82.

PTC Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PTCT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.89) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.78) by ($0.11). The firm had revenue of $139.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $118.87 million. PTC Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 169.13% and a negative net margin of 92.43%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 68.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.03) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that PTC Therapeutics will post -7.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.4% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,734,630 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $284,672,000 after buying an additional 345,774 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,519,367 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $275,573,000 after buying an additional 309,160 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its holdings in shares of PTC Therapeutics by 5.7% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 5,789,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $244,743,000 after buying an additional 310,792 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 17.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,377,027 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $100,477,000 after purchasing an additional 345,169 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Armistice Capital LLC raised its holdings in PTC Therapeutics by 49.9% during the second quarter. Armistice Capital LLC now owns 2,092,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $88,429,000 after purchasing an additional 696,000 shares in the last quarter.

PTC Therapeutics Company Profile

PTC Therapeutics, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the discovery and commercialization of clinically differentiated medicines. It focuses on the development of new treatments for multiple therapeutic areas, including rare diseases and oncology. The firm’s portfolio includes Translarna, Emflaza, Tegsedi, Waylivra, and Evrysdi.

See Also: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on PTC Therapeutics (PTCT)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for PTC Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PTC Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.