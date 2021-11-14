Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) Price Target Raised to $12.00

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) had its target price increased by Canaccord Genuity from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, BTIG Research initiated coverage on Sharecare in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Get Sharecare alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SHCR opened at $7.77 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $7.78. Sharecare has a one year low of $5.66 and a one year high of $12.81.

Sharecare (NASDAQ:SHCR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($8.77) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($12.95) by $4.18. The company had revenue of $98.46 million for the quarter.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Sandy Spring Bank acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $41,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $69,000. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. acquired a new position in shares of Sharecare during the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Institutional investors own 36.52% of the company’s stock.

Sharecare Company Profile

Sharecare, Inc operates as a digital health company. Its virtual health platform is designed to help people, providers, employers, health plans, government organizations, and communities optimize individual and population-wide well-being by driving positive behavior change. The company was founded in 2010 and sis based in Atlanta, Georgia.

Featured Story: Closed-End Mutual Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Sharecare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sharecare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.