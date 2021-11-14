Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) Major Shareholder Lance Torgerson Sells 6,625 Shares

Civeo Co. (NYSE:CVEO) major shareholder Lance Torgerson sold 6,625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.92, for a total transaction of $151,845.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Large shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Lance Torgerson also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, November 12th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,831 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.78, for a total transaction of $148,779.18.

On Monday, November 8th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,711 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.67, for a total transaction of $152,138.37.

On Friday, November 5th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,966 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total transaction of $160,844.94.

On Wednesday, November 3rd, Lance Torgerson sold 6,700 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.45, for a total transaction of $150,415.00.

On Monday, November 1st, Lance Torgerson sold 6,587 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.79, for a total transaction of $150,117.73.

On Friday, October 29th, Lance Torgerson sold 6,354 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.56, for a total transaction of $143,346.24.

On Wednesday, October 27th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,761 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $129,680.11.

On Monday, October 25th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,674 shares of Civeo stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.54, for a total value of $127,891.96.

On Friday, October 22nd, Lance Torgerson sold 5,863 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.71, for a total value of $133,148.73.

On Wednesday, October 20th, Lance Torgerson sold 5,625 shares of Civeo stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.46, for a total value of $126,337.50.

Shares of CVEO opened at $21.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $22.61 and a 200 day moving average of $20.35. Civeo Co. has a fifty-two week low of $11.04 and a fifty-two week high of $25.28. The firm has a market cap of $308.23 million, a P/E ratio of -24.30 and a beta of 3.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.15.

Civeo (NYSE:CVEO) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The business services provider reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.22). Civeo had a negative return on equity of 1.46% and a negative net margin of 1.88%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.36 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Civeo Co. will post -0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CVEO. TheStreet upgraded Civeo from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Civeo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 1st.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CVEO. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 812.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,515 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 1,349 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 82.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Civeo by 42.5% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 1,880 shares during the last quarter. Adalta Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Civeo in the 1st quarter worth approximately $153,000. Finally, WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new stake in Civeo in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.23% of the company’s stock.

About Civeo

Civeo Corp. engages in the provision of workforce accommodations, logistics and facility management services to the natural resource industry. It operates through the following business segments: Canada, Australia, and U.S. The Canada segment provides accommodation services through lodges, open camps and mobile assets, which supports workforces from oil sands and in a variety of oil and natural gas drilling, mining and related natural resource applications, as well as disaster relief efforts.

