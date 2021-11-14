Jonathan D. Root Sells 12,017 Shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Stock

eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) Director Jonathan D. Root sold 12,017 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.37, for a total value of $124,616.29. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Shares of EFTR opened at $10.09 on Friday. eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc has a 52-week low of $8.33 and a 52-week high of $40.42. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.13.

eFFECTOR Therapeutics (NASDAQ:EFTR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.68. Sell-side analysts anticipate that eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on EFTR shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 price objective on the stock. JMP Securities started coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, September 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded eFFECTOR Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Cantor Fitzgerald assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on eFFECTOR Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, October 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, eFFECTOR Therapeutics has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in eFFECTOR Therapeutics stock. Geode Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:EFTR) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 24,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 0.06% of eFFECTOR Therapeutics at the end of the most recent quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.48% of the company’s stock.

About eFFECTOR Therapeutics

Locust Walk Acquisition Corp. entered into a definitive business combination agreement with eFFECTOR Therapeutics Inc

