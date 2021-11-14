Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. Sells 1,470 Shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) Stock

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) COO Lloyd W. Helms, Jr. sold 1,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.55, for a total transaction of $140,458.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $94.84 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.49 billion, a PE ratio of 18.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 2.03. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $84.73 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $79.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 12 month low of $40.96 and a 12 month high of $98.20.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The energy exploration company reported $2.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 19.38% and a return on equity of 17.36%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 112.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 8.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. This is an increase from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 13th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is currently 31.91%.

EOG Resources declared that its board has initiated a share buyback program on Thursday, November 4th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $94.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 6th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on shares of EOG Resources from $79.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Financial lowered shares of EOG Resources to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, August 30th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of EOG Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 31st. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, EOG Resources currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.91.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Renaissance Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 3,758.6% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 424,026 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $34,037,000 after acquiring an additional 413,037 shares during the last quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in EOG Resources by 9.1% during the 3rd quarter. NFJ Investment Group LLC now owns 163,713 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $13,141,000 after acquiring an additional 13,694 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $60,532,000. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,908,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5,025.2% in the 3rd quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 7,739 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 7,588 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

