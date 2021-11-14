Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN) Stock Price Passes Below 50-Day Moving Average of $5.24

Slate Office REIT (TSE:SOT.UN)’s stock price crossed below its fifty day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$5.24 and traded as low as C$5.13. Slate Office REIT shares last traded at C$5.14, with a volume of 110,468 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on SOT.UN. Raymond James set a C$5.75 target price on shares of Slate Office REIT and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$5.75 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, November 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.00 to C$5.25 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT from C$4.50 to C$5.50 in a report on Monday, July 19th. Finally, National Bank Financial boosted their price target on shares of Slate Office REIT to C$5.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a report on Monday, July 19th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$5.61.

The company has a market cap of C$348.31 million and a PE ratio of 8.79. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$5.24 and its 200 day moving average is C$5.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.33.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.0333 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 30th. Slate Office REIT’s payout ratio is presently 68.38%.

Slate Office REIT is an open-ended real estate investment trust. The REIT's portfolio currently comprises 43 strategic and well-located real estate assets located primarily across Canada's major population centres including one downtown asset in Chicago, Illinois. The REIT is focused on maximizing value through internal organic rental and occupancy growth and strategic acquisitions.

