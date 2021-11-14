Amalgamated Bank Acquires New Stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU)

Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 25,375 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $934,000. Amalgamated Bank owned approximately 0.05% of Cohu at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Cohu during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Cohu during the 2nd quarter worth about $44,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Cohu by 47.8% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,222 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in Cohu by 1,258.5% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 1,334 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Cohu by 24.4% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,110 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $114,000 after buying an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. 86.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cohu news, VP Christopher Bohrson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.27, for a total transaction of $30,270.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 94,068 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,847,438.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director William Bendush sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.34, for a total transaction of $181,700.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 13,588 shares of company stock worth $475,050. 2.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of COHU opened at $36.26 on Friday. Cohu, Inc. has a 52 week low of $25.65 and a 52 week high of $51.86. The firm has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.82 and a beta of 1.73. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $32.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $34.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 2.90 and a current ratio of 3.68.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.01. Cohu had a net margin of 17.97% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The business had revenue of $225.06 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $227.98 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. Cohu’s quarterly revenue was up 49.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on COHU shares. Craig Hallum cut their price target on shares of Cohu from $70.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $61.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cohu from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 11th. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cohu from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.78.

Cohu, Inc engages in the provision of back-end semiconductor equipment and services. It offers test and handling capital equipment, interface products, and related services to the semiconductor and electronics manufacturing industries. It operates through the Semiconductor Test and Inspection; and Printed Circuit Board Test segments.

