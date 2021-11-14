Amalgamated Bank Purchases 1,297 Shares of Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX)

Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in Alteryx, Inc. (NYSE:AYX) by 13.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,292 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,297 shares during the quarter. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in Alteryx were worth $971,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in AYX. Bessemer Group Inc. lifted its stake in Alteryx by 231.5% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 358 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter worth $34,000. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in Alteryx in the second quarter worth $34,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Alteryx by 178.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 769 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 493 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Alteryx by 178.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 895 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 573 shares during the period. 65.84% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Alteryx alerts:

In related news, Director Dean Stoecker sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.16, for a total transaction of $177,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 47,500 shares of company stock valued at $3,372,125. 12.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

AYX opened at $71.84 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $73.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $76.76. The firm has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of -39.91 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65. Alteryx, Inc. has a 1 year low of $66.66 and a 1 year high of $140.36.

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.01. Alteryx had a negative net margin of 22.97% and a negative return on equity of 18.89%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.15 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Alteryx, Inc. will post -1.74 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $130.00 to $100.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Alteryx from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, October 29th. William Blair reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Alteryx in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. Cowen lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Alteryx from $136.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $109.67.

About Alteryx

Alteryx, Inc engages in the provision of self-service data analytics software. Its subscription-based platform allows organizations to prepare, blend, and analyze data from a multitude of sources and benefit from data-driven decisions. The company was founded by Dean A. Stoecker, Olivia Duane-Adams, and Edward P.

Recommended Story: Which market index is the best?

Receive News & Ratings for Alteryx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alteryx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.