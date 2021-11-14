Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) Holdings Lifted by UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in Atkore Inc. (NYSE:ATKR) by 14.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 59,442 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,461 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Atkore worth $4,220,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of ATKR. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 41.0% in the second quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Atkore by 59.1% in the second quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,558 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,000 after acquiring an additional 579 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shell Asset Management Co. bought a new position in shares of Atkore in the second quarter valued at approximately $143,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.09% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO William E. Jr. Waltz sold 54,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.13, for a total value of $4,891,632.66. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 1.72% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ATKR stock opened at $104.27 on Friday. Atkore Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.60 and a 12 month high of $107.25. The firm has a market cap of $4.81 billion, a PE ratio of 11.48 and a beta of 2.47. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $92.54 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 3.09 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Atkore from $86.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th.

About Atkore

Atkore, Inc engages in the manufacture of electrical raceway products. It operates through the Electrical Raceway; and Mechanical Products and Solutions (MP&S) segments. The Electrical Raceway segment manufactures products that deploy, isolate, and protect a structure’s electrical circuitry from the power source to the final outlet.

