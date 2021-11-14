WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) Shares Bought by Amalgamated Bank

Amalgamated Bank raised its holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:WSC) by 99.3% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 35,295 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,587 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank’s holdings in WillScot Mobile Mini were worth $984,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 23.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 20,365,604 shares of the company’s stock worth $567,589,000 after purchasing an additional 3,905,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 20.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,353,820 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,652,000 after purchasing an additional 2,925,612 shares during the last quarter. Eminence Capital LP grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 26.6% during the first quarter. Eminence Capital LP now owns 9,885,576 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,075,840 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 117.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,163,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,633,000 after purchasing an additional 3,867,064 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. grew its holdings in shares of WillScot Mobile Mini by 15.3% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 4,869,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,709,000 after purchasing an additional 647,932 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.19% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Stephen Robertson sold 23,789,858 shares of WillScot Mobile Mini stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.20, for a total transaction of $670,873,995.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 63.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of WSC opened at $38.87 on Friday. WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. has a twelve month low of $20.72 and a twelve month high of $39.46. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $32.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.80 billion, a PE ratio of 63.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WSC shares. Oppenheimer raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $36.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Zacks Investment Research raised WillScot Mobile Mini from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Finally, DA Davidson raised their price target on WillScot Mobile Mini from $37.00 to $43.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.88.

WillScot Mobile Mini Holdings Corp. provides modular and portable storage services. The firm offers furniture rental, transportation and logistics, storage & facilities services and commercial real estate services. It offers turnkey office space and storage solutions for temporary applications in the commercial and industrial, construction, retail, education, health care, government, transportation, security and energy sectors.

