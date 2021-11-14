Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

GDNSF opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.84.

About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.,

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the cultivation, production, and sale of medical cannabis. Its products include medical marijuana extracts in the form of oils, vaporizers, and capsules. The company was founded by Kyle Kingsley on November 23, 2004 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

