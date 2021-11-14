Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) PT Lowered to C$2.75 at Canaccord Genuity

Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., (OTCMKTS:GDNSF) had its price target reduced by Canaccord Genuity from C$4.50 to C$2.75 in a report issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.
GDNSF opened at $1.49 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $1.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.77. Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc., has a 12 month low of $1.07 and a 12 month high of $3.84.
About Goodness Growth Holdings, Inc.,
