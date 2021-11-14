CIBC Boosts Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) Price Target to C$37.00

Dream Unlimited (OTCMKTS:DRUNF) had its target price increased by CIBC from C$33.00 to C$37.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Separately, TD Securities lifted their price target on shares of Dream Unlimited from C$31.00 to C$32.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th.

Get Dream Unlimited alerts:

OTCMKTS:DRUNF opened at $27.03 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.38 and its 200 day moving average is $21.62. Dream Unlimited has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $27.29.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th were issued a $0.2184 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.03%.

Dream Unlimited Company Profile

DREAM Unlimited Corp. engages in the acquisition, management and development of commercial and residential real estate. It operates through the following segments: Recurring income and Development. The Recurring income segments consists of Asset management and investments in the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, which includes various agreements with the Dream Publicly Listed Funds, and various development partnerships, Stabilized income generating assets, which includes Arapahoe Basin, a ski hill in Colorado, income producing assets.

Read More: Calculating net profit and net profit margin ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Dream Unlimited Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dream Unlimited and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.