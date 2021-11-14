Scotiabank Trims Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) Target Price to C$15.50

Element Fleet Management (OTCMKTS:ELEEF) had its price objective decreased by Scotiabank from C$16.50 to C$15.50 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. Scotiabank currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. CIBC lowered Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. BMO Capital Markets lowered Element Fleet Management from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Thursday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.25.

Get Element Fleet Management alerts:

OTCMKTS:ELEEF opened at $10.70 on Thursday. Element Fleet Management has a 1-year low of $9.22 and a 1-year high of $12.31. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.74 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.18.

Element Fleet Management Corp. engages in the provision of services and financing solutions for commercial vehicle fleets. It operates through the Fleet Management and Non-Core segments. The Fleet Management segment offers core fleet management services. The Non-Core segment includes outsourced servicers that do not form part of the core fleet portfolio.

Read More: What is Green Investing?

Receive News & Ratings for Element Fleet Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Element Fleet Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.