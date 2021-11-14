Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) Price Target Raised to C$14.50

Freehold Royalties (OTCMKTS:FRHLF) had its target price raised by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$14.50 in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on Freehold Royalties from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Thursday, September 23rd. CIBC raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$14.00 to C$16.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.50 to C$13.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$12.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Desjardins raised their target price on Freehold Royalties from C$13.50 to C$15.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Freehold Royalties presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $14.59.

Shares of Freehold Royalties stock opened at $10.02 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $8.82 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $7.88. Freehold Royalties has a 1-year low of $2.55 and a 1-year high of $10.46.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 29th were paid a dividend of $0.4731 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 28th. This represents a yield of 6.04%.

About Freehold Royalties

Freehold Royalties Ltd. operates as a dividend-paying oil and gas royalty company. The firm engages in acquiring and managing oil and gas royalties. Its production comes from royalty assets, which include mineral title and gross overriding royalties. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Calgary, Canada.

