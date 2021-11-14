UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Decreases Holdings in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) by 13.4% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 112,316 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock after selling 17,428 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Continental Resources were worth $4,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,002,259 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $266,296,000 after buying an additional 1,367,155 shares in the last quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 28.1% during the 2nd quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,410,842 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $205,774,000 after buying an additional 1,187,996 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,990,086 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $75,667,000 after buying an additional 244,081 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Continental Resources by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,309,643 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $49,806,000 after buying an additional 280,987 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Earnest Partners LLC increased its stake in Continental Resources by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 1,109,806 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $28,711,000 after purchasing an additional 13,965 shares during the period. 13.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CLR has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Bank of America cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $48.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 14th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Continental Resources in a research note on Monday, November 8th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Truist lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Truist Securities lifted their price target on Continental Resources from $48.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 7th. Finally, Siebert Williams Shank cut Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Continental Resources has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.88.

NYSE CLR opened at $47.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Continental Resources, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.51 and a twelve month high of $55.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a PE ratio of 20.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 3.13. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.90 and its 200 day moving average is $38.90.

Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The oil and natural gas company reported $1.20 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.20. Continental Resources had a return on equity of 14.17% and a net margin of 17.84%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.16) EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 4.5 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 26th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is a boost from Continental Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, November 12th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is presently 26.55%.

In other Continental Resources news, Director Harold Hamm purchased 108,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $47.69 per share, for a total transaction of $5,174,365.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Mcnabb II purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $45.71 per share, with a total value of $91,420.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 79.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Continental Resources Company Profile

Continental Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development and production of crude oil and natural gas. The firm sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies. The company was founded by Harold G.

