Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 897,322 Shares of Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in Party City Holdco Inc. (NYSE:PRTY) by 34.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,736,392 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 897,322 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 1.55% of Party City Holdco worth $16,201,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 317,761 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,523,000 after purchasing an additional 16,053 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 9.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 918,704 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $5,328,000 after purchasing an additional 82,002 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 5.7% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 271,098 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,573,000 after purchasing an additional 14,694 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 26.2% in the first quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 61,655 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $358,000 after purchasing an additional 12,811 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Party City Holdco by 23.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 108,879 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $631,000 after purchasing an additional 20,739 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.44% of the company’s stock.

Get Party City Holdco alerts:

In other Party City Holdco news, Director Steven J. Collins acquired 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.56 per share, with a total value of $26,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 80,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,690.08. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on PRTY. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their price objective on shares of Party City Holdco from $10.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. TheStreet cut shares of Party City Holdco from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Party City Holdco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.75 target price for the company in a research note on Friday.

PRTY opened at $6.50 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $729.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.44 and a beta of 3.67. The company has a fifty day moving average of $7.34 and a 200 day moving average of $8.02. Party City Holdco Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.10 and a fifty-two week high of $11.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.18, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Party City Holdco (NYSE:PRTY) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. Party City Holdco had a negative net margin of 3.93% and a positive return on equity of 69.29%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Party City Holdco Inc. will post 0.69 earnings per share for the current year.

Party City Holdco Profile

Party City Holdco, Inc engages in the supply of decorated party goods. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale and Retail. The Wholesale segment designs, manufactures, contracts for manufacture and distributes party goods, including paper and plastic tableware, metallic and latex balloons, Halloween and other costumes, accessories, novelties and stationery throughout the world.

Featured Article: Learning About the VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Party City Holdco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Party City Holdco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.