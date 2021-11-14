W Bruce Turner Buys 63,500 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director W Bruce Turner purchased 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $364,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

W Bruce Turner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, November 11th, W Bruce Turner purchased 87,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,125.00.

MoneyGram International stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.54. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $12.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78.

MoneyGram International (NASDAQ:MGI) last posted its earnings results on Friday, October 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $319.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $330.31 million. MoneyGram International had a negative net margin of 2.71% and a negative return on equity of 6.68%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that MoneyGram International, Inc. will post 0.18 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 5.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.

About MoneyGram International

MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.

