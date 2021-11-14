W Bruce Turner Buys 63,500 Shares of MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Stock

MoneyGram International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MGI) Director W Bruce Turner purchased 63,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.74 per share, for a total transaction of $364,490.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.
W Bruce Turner also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, November 11th, W Bruce Turner purchased 87,500 shares of MoneyGram International stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $5.59 per share, for a total transaction of $489,125.00.
MoneyGram International stock opened at $6.30 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $577.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -15.75 and a beta of 1.54. MoneyGram International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.93 and a one year high of $12.36. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $7.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.78.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Level Four Financial LLC grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 9.5% in the second quarter. Level Four Financial LLC now owns 13,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 25.8% in the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 6,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,278 shares during the last quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System grew its position in shares of MoneyGram International by 10.4% in the second quarter. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System now owns 19,045 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 1,796 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 0.9% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 219,266 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,210,000 after buying an additional 1,880 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lifted its stake in shares of MoneyGram International by 5.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 46,697 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $375,000 after buying an additional 2,338 shares during the period. 65.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MGI shares. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of MoneyGram International from $10.00 to $6.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded shares of MoneyGram International from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $8.50.
About MoneyGram International
MoneyGram International, Inc is a global payment services company, which offers global money transfers, bill payment solutions and money orders. It operates through the following business segments: Global Funds Transfer and Financial Paper Products. The Global Funds Transfer segment provides money transfer services.
