Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Shares Purchased by Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) by 24.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 723,871 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 141,275 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.40% of Option Care Health worth $15,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Option Care Health by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 389,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,537,000 after purchasing an additional 16,177 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Option Care Health by 150.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 498,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,847,000 after acquiring an additional 300,040 shares during the period. Rheos Capital Works Inc. purchased a new stake in Option Care Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $8,223,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in Option Care Health by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 770,051 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,841,000 after acquiring an additional 284,854 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Option Care Health by 145.5% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 158,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,818,000 after acquiring an additional 94,131 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.03% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Madison Dearborn Partners Llc sold 9,200,000 shares of Option Care Health stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.90, for a total transaction of $247,480,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 47.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OPCH opened at $26.70 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.04 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $25.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $22.25. Option Care Health, Inc. has a twelve month low of $14.31 and a twelve month high of $28.29.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $891.94 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $886.47 million. Option Care Health had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 7.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on OPCH. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Option Care Health from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $20.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Canaccord Genuity lifted their target price on shares of Option Care Health from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $23.50 to $32.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Option Care Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital boosted their price objective on shares of Option Care Health from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.75.

Option Care Health, Inc engages in the provision of home and alternate site infusion services. The firm involves in the clinical management of infusion therapy, nursing support, and care coordination. It also offers anti-infective, nutrition support, heart failure, chronic inflammatory disorders, immunoglobulin, bleeding disorders, women’s health, neurological disorders, and specialized therapies.

