Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) PT Lowered to $2.25

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) had its target price lowered by Piper Sandler from $3.00 to $2.25 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Surgalign’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.38) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.12) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.42) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.07) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.32) EPS.

Several other equities analysts also recently weighed in on SRGA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Surgalign from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, October 12th. Craig Hallum downgraded shares of Surgalign from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $1.50 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $5.00 to $4.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Finally, Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Surgalign from $8.00 to $4.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $2.79.

Get Surgalign alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:SRGA opened at $0.91 on Wednesday. Surgalign has a twelve month low of $0.87 and a twelve month high of $3.27. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.14 and its 200 day moving average is $1.31. The company has a market cap of $127.23 million, a PE ratio of -0.56 and a beta of 2.10.

Surgalign (NASDAQ:SRGA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.03). Surgalign had a negative return on equity of 128.61% and a negative net margin of 146.88%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.11) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Surgalign will post -0.41 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in Surgalign by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 165,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 7,172 shares during the period. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its stake in Surgalign by 37.3% in the 2nd quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 41,996 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 11,398 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in Surgalign by 29.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 62,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 14,287 shares during the period. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Surgalign in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. 44.18% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Surgalign

Surgalign Holdings, Inc is a medical technology company, which engages in designing, developing, and manufacturing biologic metal and synthetic implants. Its products portfolio include cervical fixation, The Streamline (TL) fixation, motion preservation, orthobiologics, cervical inter-body fusion, TL IBF, and SI joint fusion.

Read More: What does RSI mean?



Receive News & Ratings for Surgalign Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Surgalign and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.