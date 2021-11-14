Royal Bank of Canada Raises TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target to $69.00

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) had its price target boosted by Royal Bank of Canada from $43.00 to $69.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on TaskUs from $50.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded TaskUs from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. Robert W. Baird restated a buy rating on shares of TaskUs in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded TaskUs from a buy rating to a neutral rating and upped their price objective for the company from $42.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $50.13.

TASK opened at $64.57 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $64.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. TaskUs has a one year low of $26.66 and a one year high of $85.49.

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 10th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.23. On average, equities analysts anticipate that TaskUs will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other TaskUs news, President Jaspar Weir sold 1,974,799 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total transaction of $121,331,650.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Fc Aggregator L.P. Bcp sold 8,127,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.44, for a total value of $499,377,070.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at about $152,000. Cheyne Capital Management UK LLP acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at about $1,106,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 314.7% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 41,466 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,752,000 after buying an additional 31,466 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of TaskUs by 1,564.6% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 131,956 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,757,000 after buying an additional 124,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, EAM Global Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TaskUs in the third quarter valued at about $1,520,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.90% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides outsourcing services to Internet companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

