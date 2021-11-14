TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “TPI Composites, Inc. is the manufacturer of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates primarily in the U.S., Mexico, China and Turkey. TPI Composites, Inc. is headquartered in Scottsdale, Arizona. “

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Roth Capital downgraded TPI Composites from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $50.00 to $29.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on TPI Composites in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a buy rating and a $67.00 target price on the stock. Cowen reduced their target price on TPI Composites from $42.00 to $36.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Guggenheim initiated coverage on TPI Composites in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. They set a neutral rating on the stock. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price target on TPI Composites from $41.00 to $27.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $45.88.

NASDAQ:TPIC opened at $23.66 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $33.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $40.58. TPI Composites has a 52 week low of $23.22 and a 52 week high of $81.36. The company has a market cap of $877.08 million, a PE ratio of -13.00 and a beta of 1.47.

TPI Composites (NASDAQ:TPIC) last released its earnings results on Sunday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.83) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.01) by ($0.82). TPI Composites had a negative return on equity of 25.17% and a negative net margin of 3.71%. The firm had revenue of $479.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that TPI Composites will post -3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in TPI Composites by 31.2% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,667,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $177,585,000 after acquiring an additional 872,474 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group increased its position in TPI Composites by 20.5% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,470,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,382,000 after acquiring an additional 421,098 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 3.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,759,956 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $85,217,000 after purchasing an additional 54,797 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 39.3% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,639,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,372,000 after purchasing an additional 462,156 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Caxton Associates LP boosted its stake in TPI Composites by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 823,136 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,856,000 after purchasing an additional 22,336 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.64% of the company’s stock.

TPI Composites Company Profile

TPI Composites, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the manufacture of composite wind blades for the wind energy market. It operates through the following segments: United States (US); Asia; Mexico; and Europe, the Middle East, and Africa (EMEA). The US segment includes the production of wind blades in Newton, Iowa plant; and manufacturing of precision molding and assembly systems used for the manufacture of wind blades in Warren, Rhode Island facility, and composite solutions for the transportation industry.

