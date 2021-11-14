Keppel (OTCMKTS:KPELY) Stock Price Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $7.86

Keppel Co. Limited (OTCMKTS:KPELY) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $7.86 and traded as low as $7.62. Keppel shares last traded at $7.62, with a volume of 2,381 shares.

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $7.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62.

Keppel Company Profile (OTCMKTS:KPELY)

Keppel Corp. Ltd. is an investment holding and management company, which engages in the provision of offshore & marine engineering and construction services. It operates through the following segments: Offshore & Marine, Infrastructure & Others, Urban Development, Connectivity, Asset Management, and Corporate & Others.

