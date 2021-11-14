Luis A. Ubinas Sells 1,769 Shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Stock

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) Director Luis A. Ubinas sold 1,769 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.02, for a total value of $249,464.38. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

EA opened at $145.44 on Friday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $116.41 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.13 billion, a PE ratio of 53.67 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $138.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $140.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.32.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The game software company reported $1.49 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.32. Electronic Arts had a return on equity of 18.55% and a net margin of 12.27%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.03) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 7th. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 25.09%.

EA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $177.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $175.00 to $194.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Oppenheimer boosted their price objective on Electronic Arts from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $165.19.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EA. Motco lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 97.8% during the second quarter. Motco now owns 178 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares in the last quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 122.2% in the second quarter. Heritage Wealth Management LLC now owns 200 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 147.1% in the second quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 210 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 125 shares in the last quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 2,566.7% in the first quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA acquired a new stake in shares of Electronic Arts in the second quarter valued at $41,000. Institutional investors own 88.97% of the company’s stock.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

