Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters Sells 10,000 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMPH) CFO William J. Peters sold 10,000 shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.33, for a total transaction of $213,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

NASDAQ AMPH opened at $21.30 on Friday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.43. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.91 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a current ratio of 3.10, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.58 and a beta of 0.70.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 8th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.22. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 8.74% and a return on equity of 12.28%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post 0.79 EPS for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on AMPH. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 11th. TheStreet raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 20th. Finally, Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AMPH. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 97.6% during the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 555,644 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,762,000 after acquiring an additional 274,476 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 139.0% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 419,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,450,000 after acquiring an additional 243,749 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 101.8% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 368,019 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,419,000 after acquiring an additional 185,684 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals during the 2nd quarter worth $3,729,000. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Amphastar Pharmaceuticals by 42,970.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 168,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,199,000 after acquiring an additional 168,014 shares during the last quarter. 56.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, market, and sale of technically challenging and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products. It operates through Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients Products segments. The Finished Pharmaceutical Products segment manufactures, markets, and distributes Primatene Mist, enoxaparin, naloxone, phytonadione, lidocaine, and other critical and non-critical care drugs.

