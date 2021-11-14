Sonic Healthcare (OTCMKTS:SKHHY) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $29.07

Sonic Healthcare Limited (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)’s stock price crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $29.07 and traded as low as $28.00. Sonic Healthcare shares last traded at $28.21, with a volume of 11,677 shares traded.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Sonic Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $45.75 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, October 4th.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $29.80 and its 200 day moving average is $29.08.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Monday, September 6th were issued a dividend of $0.6718 per share. This represents a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd.

Sonic Healthcare Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SKHHY)

Sonic Healthcare Ltd. engages in the provision of medical diagnostics services. It operates through the following segments: Laboratory, Imaging, and Other. The Laboratory segment offers pathology and clinical services in Australia, New Zealand, the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Germany, Switzerland, Belgium, and Ireland.

