Insider Selling: Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Twitter, Inc. (NYSE:TWTR) CFO Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.40, for a total value of $272,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Ned D. Segal also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Twitter alerts:

On Tuesday, September 14th, Ned D. Segal sold 5,000 shares of Twitter stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.99, for a total value of $299,950.00.

Twitter stock opened at $52.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 4.09, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The company has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a P/E ratio of -217.70 and a beta of 0.67. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $60.38 and its 200 day moving average is $61.93. Twitter, Inc. has a twelve month low of $42.36 and a twelve month high of $80.75.

Twitter (NYSE:TWTR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The social networking company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.56). Twitter had a negative net margin of 3.77% and a negative return on equity of 3.21%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Twitter, Inc. will post -0.2 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Sawtooth Solutions LLC boosted its stake in Twitter by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,338 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 35,734 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $2,459,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 40.1% during the 3rd quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 576 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,714 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $647,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its stake in Twitter by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 21,134 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $1,455,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.56% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Twitter from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Twitter from $68.00 to $62.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Twitter from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup reiterated a “positive” rating on shares of Twitter in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Twitter from $64.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Twitter presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

About Twitter

Twitter, Inc is a global platform for public self-expression and conversation in real time. It provides a network that connects users to people, information, ideas, opinions and news. The company’s services include live commentary, live connections and live conversations. Its application provides social networking services and micro-blogging services through mobile devices and the Internet.

See Also: What is the Fibonacci sequence?



Receive News & Ratings for Twitter Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Twitter and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.