Chad M. Cohen Sells 5,000 Shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) Stock

Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. (NASDAQ:ADPT) CFO Chad M. Cohen sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.03, for a total transaction of $180,150.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

ADPT stock opened at $33.21 on Friday. Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. has a 52 week low of $29.74 and a 52 week high of $71.25. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $35.10 and its 200 day moving average is $36.15. The firm has a market cap of $4.69 billion, a P/E ratio of -24.24 and a beta of 0.29.

Adaptive Biotechnologies (NASDAQ:ADPT) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.42) by $0.02. Adaptive Biotechnologies had a negative net margin of 129.89% and a negative return on equity of 27.07%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Adaptive Biotechnologies Co. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ADPT. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 61.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,624,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,471,000 after buying an additional 3,669,449 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 325.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 1,823,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,526,000 after buying an additional 1,394,838 shares during the period. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 346.9% during the 2nd quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,782,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,289,000 after buying an additional 1,383,409 shares during the period. Bellevue Group AG purchased a new stake in Adaptive Biotechnologies during the 2nd quarter valued at $39,322,000. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Adaptive Biotechnologies by 25.7% during the 2nd quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 4,366,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,435,000 after buying an additional 893,067 shares during the period. 82.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from $59.00 to $52.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, November 8th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Adaptive Biotechnologies in a report on Friday, October 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $56.25.

Adaptive Biotechnologies Company Profile

Adaptive Biotechnologies Corp. engages in the development of an immune medicine platform. It harnesses the inherent biology of the adaptive immune system to transform the diagnosis and treatment of disease. Its products and services include immunoSEQ, clonoSEQ, cellular therapy, and vaccines. The company was founded by Chad Robins, Harlan Robins, and Chris Carlson in September 2009 and is headquartered in Seattle, WA.

