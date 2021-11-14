Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) Shares Acquired by Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its position in Asensus Surgical, Inc. (NYSE:ASXC) by 25.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 438,853 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 90,104 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Asensus Surgical were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ASXC. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Asensus Surgical by 525.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,707,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,792,000 after buying an additional 13,197,435 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in Asensus Surgical by 9,560.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,542,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,740,000 after buying an additional 6,475,007 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Asensus Surgical by 85.7% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,387,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,098,000 after buying an additional 5,254,805 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in Asensus Surgical by 268.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,783,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,994,000 after buying an additional 2,755,703 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Asensus Surgical by 864.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,591,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,215,000 after buying an additional 2,322,571 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.80% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Asensus Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, November 8th.

Shares of NYSE ASXC opened at $1.78 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $417.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.24 and a beta of 1.45. Asensus Surgical, Inc. has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $6.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $1.87 and its two-hundred day moving average is $2.26.

Asensus Surgical (NYSE:ASXC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.01). Asensus Surgical had a negative return on equity of 30.34% and a negative net margin of 879.52%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Asensus Surgical, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Asensus Surgical Profile

Asensus Surgical, Inc is a medical device company, which digitizes the interface between the surgeon and the patient to improve minimally invasive surgery through digital laparoscopy. It enables the use of advanced capabilities like augmented intelligence, connectivity and robotics in laparoscopy, and addresses the current clinical, cognitive, economic shortcomings in surgery.

