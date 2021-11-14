UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. Raises Stake in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC)

UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Lancaster Colony Co. (NASDAQ:LANC) by 4.1% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 24,741 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 975 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc.’s holdings in Lancaster Colony were worth $4,788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 0.5% during the second quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 13,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Amundi purchased a new stake in shares of Lancaster Colony during the second quarter valued at approximately $4,652,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 3.0% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 218,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,320,000 after purchasing an additional 6,431 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Lancaster Colony by 11.1% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,450,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,668,000 after purchasing an additional 144,832 shares during the period. 57.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Lancaster Colony stock opened at $163.48 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a PE ratio of 33.16 and a beta of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $170.69 and a 200 day moving average of $183.93. Lancaster Colony Co. has a 52 week low of $155.11 and a 52 week high of $201.31.

Lancaster Colony (NASDAQ:LANC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by ($0.52). The business had revenue of $392.06 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $406.80 million. Lancaster Colony had a net margin of 9.00% and a return on equity of 16.23%. Lancaster Colony’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.45 EPS.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Monday, December 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This is an increase from Lancaster Colony’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. Lancaster Colony’s dividend payout ratio is currently 60.85%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Lancaster Colony from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th.

Lancaster Colony Company Profile

Lancaster Colony Corp. engages in the manufacture and sale of specialty food products. It operates through the following segments: Retail and Foodservice. The Retail and Foodservices segments focuses in the manufacture and selling of frozen breads, refrigerated dressings and dips and shelf-stable dressings and croutons under the brand name New York BRAND Bakery, Sister Schubert’s, Marzetti Frozen Pasta and Flatout.

