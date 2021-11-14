Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Decreases Stake in Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lowered its position in shares of Mimecast Limited (NASDAQ:MIME) by 77.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 26,494 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 89,378 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Mimecast were worth $1,406,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mimecast by 86.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 560 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its position in Mimecast by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 9,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in Mimecast by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 14,298 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after acquiring an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. lifted its position in Mimecast by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 10,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $538,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in Mimecast by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 52,090 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,763,000 after acquiring an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.59% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on MIME shares. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Mimecast from $66.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, September 13th. Colliers Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Mimecast in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Stephens upped their target price on Mimecast from $71.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Barclays upped their target price on Mimecast from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial assumed coverage on Mimecast in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price on the stock. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Mimecast currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.13.

In related news, CEO Peter Bauer sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.03, for a total transaction of $592,725.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Neil Murray sold 35,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $2,028,250.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 800,595 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,394,480.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 225,237 shares of company stock valued at $14,742,205 in the last 90 days. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ MIME opened at $81.37 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $69.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $59.39. Mimecast Limited has a twelve month low of $38.84 and a twelve month high of $81.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 123.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Mimecast (NASDAQ:MIME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.22. Mimecast had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 7.99%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.17 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that Mimecast Limited will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

About Mimecast

Mimecast Ltd. engages in the provision of cloud security and risk management services for corporate information and email. It develops in suite of cloud services designed to offer cyber resilience for email and deliver comprehensive email risk management beyond the primary mail server. The firm’s products allow to secure and stores corporate communications and information to address compliance and e-discovery requirements.

